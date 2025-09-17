More and more Romanians are turning to online psychotherapy services, a format that meets the needs of a dynamic lifestyle. According to data provided by Pleso Therapy, a mental health platform active in Romania, Poland, and Ukraine, the app has already hosted more than 200,000 therapy sessions regionally.

A recent survey conducted by Pleso Therapy among Romanian therapists in its network shows that anxiety (90.7%), relationship issues (69.8%), low self-esteem (53.5%), and depression (44.2%) are the main reasons why Romanians have sought professional help through this online platform. Behind these difficulties lie, in particular, family dynamics, workplace and childhood trauma, as well as social and cultural pressures.

“Online therapy offers effective and practical support, a fact confirmed by many recent studies. I work exclusively online and have observed the benefits of this format for clients. Accessibility and comfort, the ability to schedule a session even during working hours, all these aspects respond to today’s lifestyle. Through Pleso Therapy, the online psychotherapy process is more efficient and, at the same time, cost-effective,” says Anna Lissova, co-founder and Chief of Therapy at Pleso Therapy.

The profile of those who choose online therapy is dominated by young people aged 20 to 35, individuals with busy schedules, expats, or Romanians living in smaller towns where access to specialists is limited. The main reasons for choosing online therapy are convenience, better prices, flexibility, and the comfort of staying at home, along with the desire for discretion in the context of the stigma that still surrounds the idea of seeing a psychologist.

Romanians living abroad are also turning to online therapy services, as they prefer sessions in their native language and benefit from lower fees compared to those practiced in the countries where they reside. At the same time, many clients come from smaller cities across Romania, where there are fewer mental health professionals. The Pleso Therapy platform gives them access to a nationwide network of carefully selected specialists, thus removing geographical barriers.

“In Romania, we still face prejudice around going to therapy. Many clients prefer the online format because it offers them more privacy and shields them from the judgment of those around them. The fact that there is a platform where access is simple, discreet, and safe makes more people take an important step for their emotional well-being,” says Irina Molnuș, psychotherapist in the Pleso Therapy network.

Another key differentiator of the platform is the flat-rate pricing for sessions, regardless of the therapist chosen. Pleso Therapy manages to maintain the same price to offer fair access to highly experienced professionals.

“Romanians are increasingly open to online sessions with carefully vetted therapists. Our goal is to make access to professional support in Romania even simpler and more transparent. Through flat-rate pricing and a rigorous selection process, we have removed two of the main barriers that often discourage patients from starting therapy,” says Oleksandr Bondariev, CEO and co-founder of Pleso Therapy.

To ensure the quality of its services, Pleso Therapy applies a rigorous recruitment process, with only 15% of therapist applicants accepted onto the platform. Each therapist has a minimum of three years of professional experience and is actively engaged in ongoing supervision and continuous training.

The Pleso Therapy platform currently brings together approximately 500 therapists who offer services in several languages, of which about 100 are in Romania. Since its launch, over thousands of online therapy sessions have been conducted on the platform in Romania alone, a clear indicator of the growing demand for accessible mental health services and the trust that customers place in the quality of online therapy services.

Recently, Pleso Therapy raised $1.2 million in funding, with the support of investors such as TA Ventures, Vchasno.Group, world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, and BADIdeas Fund. The funds will be directed towards developing new features and expanding into European markets, with the aim of making online therapy more personalized, accessible, and safe.