The Romanian Association of Patients with Neurodegenerative Disorders (APAN Romania) is launching the project “EduSMart – Education, mobility, and access to art for people with multiple sclerosis.” This unique initiative will offer 100 direct beneficiaries access, for one year, to personal development workshops, psychological support groups, physiotherapy, adapted dance, yoga, and participation in cultural events and artistic experiences.

The project addresses a pressing need of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS): to regain educational and social mobility.

In Romania, more than 10,000 people live with MS, most of them diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 – a stage of life when professional and social development is at its peak. EduSMart activities are designed to encourage normality, belonging, and involvement, showing that living with MS does not mean isolation, but rather being part of an active community that offers support and resources for a better life.

The data highlights the urgent need for such programs:

only 52% of patients benefit from coordinated care, while 23% have never received any symptomatic support (IMSS Study, EMSP 2025);

just 28% have access to cognitive rehabilitation, which is essential for maintaining learning capacity (MS Barometer 2020);

although over 60% of people with MS have higher education, opportunities for continuing education drop dramatically after diagnosis, mainly for financial reasons (APAN Romania Study, 2023).

“Too often, multiple sclerosis is seen only through the image of the wheelchair and limitations. We want to change that perception. Through EduSMart, we show that today’s reality is different: there are treatments, there are resources, and most importantly, there is a community. Around APAN, a space has been created where people can rediscover their inner strength, support each other, and build meaningful lives. Multiple sclerosis does not mean isolation, it means solidarity, courage, and a shared voice. Together, we can do more and do better,” says Eduard Pletea, President of APAN Romania.

The “Mobility Matters” program

APAN Romania thus joins the national movement to eliminate mobility barriers, after being selected alongside 34 other non-governmental organizations from across the country within the “Mobility Matters” grant program, run by Dacia Foundation for Romania.

“Mobility Matters is our commitment to transforming the lack of physical and social mobility into a key to development – one that opens paths to opportunities and independence. Our partnership with APAN Romania and the other program partners gives us the confidence to firmly state that Romania is moving forward, and that people living with multiple sclerosis have the chance to reach their full potential,” says Cătălina Murariu, Executive Director of Dacia Foundation for Romania.

Through EduSMart, education is treated as a continuous, holistic process that places people – not just content – at its center. Beyond information, participants rediscover their voice, their needs, and their courage to learn and contribute. The project proposes an inclusive, scalable educational model in which people with MS can become not only learners but also facilitators, content creators, and active members of a learning community. At the same time, strengthening APAN’s team supports the long-term sustainability of these educational processes.