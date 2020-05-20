Archbishop of Suceava and Radauti Pimen dies one month after being infected with COVID-19

Archbishop of Suceava and Radauti, Pimen, aged 90, has died at “Matei Bals” Institute in Bucharest on Tuesday night to Wednesday (around 05:00hrs) following a second heart attack, Basilica.ro reports. Pimen had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago and had been transferred from Suceava to Bucharest by helicopter, with severe pneumonia symptoms.

Matei Bals manager Adrian Streinu Cercel said on Tuesday night that Pimen’s condition was stationary.

Archbishop Pimen was taken over by a SMURD helicopter from Suceava to Bucharest on April 20, in serious condition as he had got infected with the novel coronavirus. He was taken to Matei Bals Institute and put on life support after having suffered lung complications. Medical sources revealed that the high-ranking hierarch had received three doses of hyperimmune blood plasma for cured donor.

Pimen’s body will be taken over in a sealed coffin, according to legislation on the deceased patients from COVID-19, by the Suceava and Radauti Archdiocese, which will decide the date and details of the funeral. Pimen will be buried is at Sihastria Putnei monastery in Suceava county.