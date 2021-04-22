Around 3,000 new daily Covid infections. 150 deaths, 1,405 in ICU

2,989 new Covid infectoons have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,039,998 people infected with the novel coronavirus reported in Romania since the beginning of pandemic, with 959,126 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 26,943.

150 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,405 patients are in intensive care: 91 men and 59 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 44 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 42 deaths in patients aged 70 to 79 and 44 deaths among people over 80.

140 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, four patients had no comorbidity, while no other diseases had been reported so far in the case of six other victims.

11,168 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,405 in intensive care.

Only Bucharest (4.41 per 1,000 inhabitants) and other two counties are still in the red scenario in terms of infection rate: Cluj – 4.27 and Ilfov – 4.48.

Bucharest still ranks first on new daily infections- over 500, followed by Timiș (180) and Cluj (154). 7 counties cumulate over half of the total new infections reported on Thursday: Bucharest, Timiș, Cluj, Bihor, Prahova, Galați and Mureș.

Gorj, Tulcea, Călărași and Botoșani have reported the lowest number of new daily infections, below 20.