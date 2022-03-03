Around 5,900 daily Covid cases, 105 deaths in the past 24hrs

In the last 24 hours, 5,953 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Romania, the positive rate being 12.40%. Also, 114 deaths were reported, and 848 people are admitted to intensive care, of which 758 are unvaccinated, according to final data released on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,953 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were reported, 879 less than the previous day. 688 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

So far, a total of 2,754,730 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania on March 3, of which 112,492 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days. days after the first infection. 2,536,050 patients were declared cured. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 511 people were reconfirmed positively.

The death toll climbed to 63,782, with 114 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours (68 men and 46 women), with nine occurring previously, in Arad, Tulcea and Bucharest, in January and February.

Of the 114 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 40-49 age group, 7 in the 50-59 age group, 22 in the 60-69 age group, 38 in the 70-79 age category. 45 years and over the age group over 80 years. 109 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented with comorbidities, 2 deceased patients did not present with comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 114 patients who died, 93 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. 19 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 2 vaccinated patients who died.

5,674 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, 407 less than the previous day. 848 Covid patients are in intensive care, less by ten than yesterday. Among the 848 patients in ICU, 758 are not vaccinated.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 316 are minors, with six of them in intensive care.