Around 6,300 new Covid-19 infections, 405 deaths in the past 24hrs

The national health authorities announced that there are 6,291 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, on decline compared to the previous days.

However, the fatality rate due to SARS-CoV-2 remains high – 405 daily deaths reported. Eight of these 405 new deaths occurred in the previous weeks. The number of patients in intensive care also remains high – 1,823 recorded in the last day.

Overall, there have been 1,725,017 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 10, 2021, with 9,435 being reinfected patients. 1,532,951 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 51,888, with 405 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 216 men and 189 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Eight deaths occurred previously last and this month in Argeș, Constanța, Galați and Ilfov.

Among the 405 recently reported deaths, one was in the 10-19 age group, two in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, 16 in the 40-49 age group, 31 in the 50-59 age group, 95 in people aged 60 to 69, 147 in people aged 70-79 and 110 in elderly over 80.



Out of the total 405 recent victims, 357 were not vaccinated and 48 were vaccinated. Those 48 vaccinated dead patients were aged 10 to over 80. 47 of them had comorbidities and one was found with no other disease.

Three youngsters aged 19,23 and 29 have thus died in the past day due to Covid infections. One of the victims had no comorbidities and was not vaccinated.

Among the victims, there was a 19yo girl from Bucharest who had comorbidities and had an incomplete vaccine scheme, another young woman, aged 23 from Ilfov, who had no underlying medical conditions and was not vaccinated and a 29yo young man from Giurgiu, who had comorbidities and was vaccinated.

17,438 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,823 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients in Romania, 310 are children, with in ICU.



Infection rate

At the same time, the infection rate of Covid cases cumulated in the past 14 days is also decreaisng in Bucharest to 8.35 per one thousand as against 8.89 a day ago. It is the 20th day in a row of decline in the infection rate in the Capital.

A month ago, the incidence rate in Bucharest stood at 13.6. The Covid infection rate dropped below 10 per 1,000 on Monday, November 8.