Around 6,500 new Covid cases. 168 deaths, new record in intensive care

6,460 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours, down from the previous report on Thursday, when the new infection number stood at 7.067.



168 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while a new record high was set in intensive care: 1,299 patients.

Overall in Romania 545,567 people have been confirmed wit coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic until Friday, December 11, with 443,168 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 13,116, with 168 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 97 men and 71 women.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 30-39 age group, eight deaths in the 40-49 age group, 16 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 44 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 49 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 48 deaths in patients over 80.

155 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, nine victims had no other comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of four other victims.

12,319 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,299 admitted in intensive care units.

Rate of infection goes beyond 7 in Bucharest

However, the infection rate returned to over 7 in Bucharest, after it had stood at 6.7 per 1,000 inhabitants in Thursday.

Therefore, the most cases of coronavirus infections reported per 1,000 inhabitants were reported in Bucharest (7.04), Constanța (6.88), Ilfov (6.76), Cluj (5.23) and Brașov (4.76).

On the other hand, the number of counties in the green area, with an incidence lower than 1.5 per 1,000 has increased from three to five: Harghita (1.01), Gorj (1.05), Olt (1.25), Suceava (1.44) and Vrancea (1.48).

By far the highest number of new infections is in Bucharest, over 1,800 new reported cases. Constant ranks second – 453 new cases, and Cluj is third – 331. Ilfov reports 326 new cases, Timiș – 319, Iași – 318 and Brașov 310.

