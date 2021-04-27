Authorities consider vaccination without appointment. The first drive-through centre in Bucharest set up in Constitutiei Square

The Romanian authorities consider to allow the vaccination against COVID-19 with people coming directly to the vaccination centre without a previous appointment, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță said on Tuesday. He explained this option is taken into account in several cities, particularly in big cities where there are also regional warehouses to store the vaccine.

Gheorhiță argued that this system is maybe more attractive for the people who cannot access the vaccination platform, and the recent vaccination marathon in Timisoara has proved there are people who want to come directly to the vaccination point without a previous appointment.

He announced that a drive-through vaccination centre will be set up in Bucharest in Constitutiei Square starting Thursday, April 29, with people being able to take the jab without any previous schedule on the vaccination platform. The centre will use the anti-Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer.

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign also stated that, starting tomorrow, the vaccination capacity for each flow will increase in the Pfizer centres, from 84 to 96 people.

The vaccination in the mobile centres will also go on, with a ninth such unit being activated as of tomorrow.

Valeriu Gheorghiță said that one million Romanians have accounts in the vaccination platform without enlisting on the waiting list and that all of them will be notified when there are spare seats in the vaccination centres.

3,092,378 Romanians have taken the anti-Covid jab since the debut of the campaign, with 1,820,634 getting both doses, and the rest just one dose.