Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11, expected on November 25

We expect that on November 25 we will have the decision of the European Medicines Agency on vaccination against COVID of children in the age group 5-11 years, and in the case of the Moderna vaccine, the authorization is expected to be granted in mid-December, the coordinator of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță, announced on Tuesday.

The National Committee of Coordinating Vaccination Activities has kicked off actions to organize to vaccination campaign for this age group, waiting for the authorization, announced Valeriu Gheorghiță.

Vaccination campaigns for children in this age group have already started in the United States and Austria. At this moment, the Romanian authorities are collecting vaccination requests for this age group, and by the end of the month, Valeriu Gheorghiță hopes to be ready with the “logistical preparations”.

The vaccination centers where the Pfizer vaccine is used will also host an office for the 5-11 age group. Data from clinical trials so far show a very good safety profile and an effectiveness of over 90% in preventing symptomatic disease in this age group, said the coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

Valeriu Gheorghiţă also announced that he will have a meeting with the representatives of the Roma communities in each county to present all the information related to the pandemic and vaccination, saying that he hopes to eliminate the fear of vaccination of these people:

“There are Roma communities that have a very good vaccination rate precisely because of the very good involvement of the community, community leaders and local authorities. I think that the efforts will be successful from this point of view in the sense that we need to eliminate people’s fear of vaccination, most likely that by understanding what vaccination is, what the benefits are, why it’s important to get vaccinated, the decision may be different.”

Meanwhile, the authorities will buy emergency kits for pediatric use, more precisely devices pre-filled with adrenaline. The National Committee for Emergency Situations said on Tuesday that the measure is taken as the European Medicines Agency’s green light on vaccination against COVID of children aged 5-11 years is expected on November 25.

According to the CNSU, 4,000 devices pre-filled with adrenaline, type „EpiPen150Junior” will be purchased in this respect.