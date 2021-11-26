Below 2,000 new COVID-19 infections in Romania. Fatality rate also on decline

There have been 1,958 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, and 160 daily deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, with 45 of them being previous deaths, which occurred in other days of October and November. 1,312 Covid patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,773,845 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 26, 2021, with 10,234 being reinfected patients. 1,670,101 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 55,989, with 160 new more victims reported in the last 24 hours: 73 men and 87 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

45 of these victims died previously, in Arad, Bacău, Brașov, Bihor, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ilfov, Mehedinți, Neamț, Suceava and Bucharest in October and other days of November.

Among those 160 deaths, two were in the 10-19 age group, one in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age category, 21 in the 50-59 age group, 34 in the 60-69 age group, 51 among people aged 70 to 79 and 48 among patients over 80.

Among the victims, there were a 15-year-old teen girl and a 18-year-old teen boy. None of them was vaccinated and one of them had pre-existing medical conditions. The girl was from Mures and had no other diseases and the boy was from Arges and had comorbidities.

150 of the recently reported victims had comorbidities, six presented no other diseases and no other medical conditions have been detected so far in the case of 4 other victims.



Among the total 160 Covid victims, 142 were not vaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. Those 18 vaccinated Covid patients were aged 50 to over 80. All vaccinated Covid dead patients had comorbidities.



The number of Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 and admitted in hospitals is also down, to 8,338. 1,312 of them are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.



Among all hospitalized Covid patients, 130 are children, with 14 in intensive care.



The infection rate

The infection rate in Bucharest has also dropped below 2.5 per 1,000, to 2.41, compared to 2.67 a day ago.

The capital recorded a record Covid incidence rate on October 22 – 16.54.