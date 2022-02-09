Below 28,000 daily Covid-19 infections, 176 deaths, with five previous ones

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 811 are children, with 17 in intensive care.
The death toll climbed to 61,092, with 176 new more deaths caused by Covid reported in the last 24 hours: 91 men and 85 women
Among the recently 176 reported deaths, four were in the 40-49 age group, 11 in the 50-59 age group, 24 in the 60-69 age group, 67 in the 70-79 age group, and 70 in patients over 80. 171 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while 5 reported no other pre-existing medical conditions.
Out of 176 dead patients, 142 were not vaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.
This is the highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection recorded so far in the Capital. The previous day, the incidence was 34.29 cases per thousand inhabitants. The incidence rate of COVID-19 has risen sharply since the beginning of this year. On January 1, there were 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants.