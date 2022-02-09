Below 28,000 daily Covid-19 infections, 176 deaths, with five previous ones

There have been 27,346 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, on decline compared to the previous day. At the same time, 176 associated deaths have been reported on Wednesday, with five occurring in the previous weeks.

Over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases had been reported on Tuesday, as well as 193 deaths.

Overall, 2,482,394 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, February 9, 2022, with 79,374 being reinfected patients, after more than 6 months since the first infection. 2,038,716 patients were declared cured.

11,324 Covid patients are curently hospitalized, yet less by 241 than the previous day. 1,120 are in intensive care. Among the patients in ICU, 950 were not vaccinated.