Below 28,000 daily Covid-19 infections, 176 deaths, with five previous ones

By Diana Salceanu
There have been 27,346 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, on decline compared to the previous day.
At the same time, 176 associated deaths have been reported on Wednesday, with five occurring in the previous weeks.
Over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases had been reported on Tuesday, as well as 193 deaths.
Overall, 2,482,394 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, February 9, 2022, with 79,374 being reinfected patients, after more than 6 months since the first infection. 2,038,716 patients were declared cured.
11,324 Covid patients are curently hospitalized, yet less by 241 than the previous day. 1,120 are in intensive care. Among the patients in ICU, 950 were not vaccinated.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 811 are children, with 17 in intensive care.

The death toll climbed to 61,092, with 176 new more deaths caused by Covid reported in the last 24 hours: 91 men and 85 women

Among the recently 176 reported deaths, four were in the 40-49 age group, 11 in the 50-59 age group, 24 in the 60-69 age group, 67 in the 70-79 age group, and 70 in patients over 80. 171 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while 5 reported no other pre-existing medical conditions.

Out of 176 dead patients, 142 were not vaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

Incidence rate of 35.31 per 1,000 in Bucharest
The COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest stood at 35,31 per one thousand inhabitants on Wednesday.

This is the highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection recorded so far in the Capital. The previous day, the incidence was 34.29 cases per thousand inhabitants. The incidence rate of COVID-19 has risen sharply since the beginning of this year. On January 1, there were 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants.

