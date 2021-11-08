Below 5,000 new COVID-19 infections and 241 deaths in the past 24hrs

In Romania, 4,255 cases of COVID-19 and 241 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 1 in the past, according to partial data transmitted on Monday by the authorities. It is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in wave 4 of the pandemic.

According to the existing data at the CNCCI level on November 8, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 4,255 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered after only 25,935 tests were conducted, which means a positive trend rate of 16.4%.

Also, 241 deaths were reported, of which 1 previously.

1,870 people infected with the novel coronavirus are in intensive care.

On Sunday, 5,293 new cases of coronavirus were reported, but also against the background of a very small number of tests performed – 30,452 – which means a positive rate of 17.38%.

Overall, there have been 1,711,137 people reportedly infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 8, 2021, with 9,222 of them being reinfected patients more than six months since the first infection. 1,507,776 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 50,996, with 241 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 109 men and 132 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Among the recently reported deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, eight in the 40-49 age group, 14 in the 50-59 age group, 57 in people aged 60 to 69, 83 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 74 in elderly over 80.

223 of the recent dead patients had comorbidities, nine had no pre-existing conditions and no diseases have been reported so far in the case of nine other.



One death occurred in October in Bucharest.



Among the total 241 victims reported today, 224 were not vaccinated, 17 were vaccinated. Those 17 vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.



18,849 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,870 in a more critical condition in intensive care. Among all hospitalized Covid patients, 348 are children, 30 in ICU.



Infection rate down in Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants in the Capital is continuously decreasing and reached 9.49 on Monday, compared to 10.13 a day ago, according to data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate. The infection rate in Bucharest thus fell, on Monday, below 10 per thousand. The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest rose from 10 per thousand inhabitants on October 5 and increased daily to 16.54 on October 22, when it began to decline.