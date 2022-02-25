Below 9,000 Covid infections, 115 deaths in the past 24hrs

Almost 9,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 120 deaths.

“8,974 cases of people positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 120 deaths were reported, with 5 occurring in the previous weeks”, says the Strategic Communication Group.

The positive rate trend stands at 15.81%. 995 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care, according to partial data announced by authorities on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were reported, 1,775 less than the previous day. 1,010 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic till today, 2,717,289 case of infections with coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been reported in Romania, with 107,924 being reinfected patients, more than 180 days since the first infection. 2,430,275 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 63,193, with 120 deaths reported today: 72 men and 48 women, with 5 occurring previously in Arad, Braila and Buzau: two in October 2021, two in November 2021 and one in December 2021.

Of the 120 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 30-39 age group, 4 in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, 18 in the 60-69 age category. years, 36 in the age category 70-79 years and 53 in the age category over 80 years. 114 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented with comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not present with comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 120 patients who died, 102 were unvaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 7,702, 338 less than the previous day. Also, 994 people are hospitalized at ATI, 8 less than the day before. Of the 994 patients admitted to the ICU, 866 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 417 are minors, 410 being hospitalized in wards, 33 less than the previous day and 7 in ATI, similar to the previous day.