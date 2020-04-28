Blood plasma from cured patients to be used to treat COVID-19 patients in Romania as of today

Blood plasma to treat COVID-19 patients is being collected in Romania as of today from the people who had been infected and had recovered. The first three plasma samplings from patients cured of coronavirus have been taken at the Blood Transfusion Centre in Bucharest this morning.

The principle is that a cured patient has developed antibodies that might help infected patients recover.

The blood plasma will be tested and after it is certified will be sent to hospitals.

The plasma coming from a patient who recovered from coronavirus will be given only to patients with COVID-19 who are in critical condition, who have at least 18 years old and who meet the following criteria:

they are admitted in intensive unit in a hospital designated by the Health Ministry to treat COVID-19 patients.

they have faced a rapid progress of a severe pneumonia/ lung infiltrates (> 50% in 24-48 hours), despite the previously administered treatment.

they are mechanically ventilated for less than 10 days or on the verge of being intubated/ventilated (severe shortness of breath, respiratory rate ≥ 30/min, oxygen saturation ≤ 93%, paCO2 >55 mmHg in case of patients without chronic obstructive respiratory disease).

Health Ministry has released the order to use blood plasma for the COVID-19 critical patients last week.