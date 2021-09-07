Burst of Covid-19 infections in Romania. More than 2,000 daily cases and 48 deaths in the past 24hrs

2,033 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with more than 10% being from Bucharest. That means a positive trend of 4.47%, out of 45,000 conducted tests.

48 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 426 in the last day.

Overall, 1,109,076 Romanians have been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 7, 2021. 1,059,637 patients were declared cured.

As many as 48 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (25 men and 23 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, amid a death toll surging to 34,762. The recent victims were admitted in hospitals in Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Ialomița, Mureș, Olt, Sibiu, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was in the 10 – 19 years age range, one in the 30 – 39 years age range, one in the 40 – 49 years age range, seven in the 50 – 59 age range, 11 in the 60 – 69 age range, 13 in the 70 – 79 years age range, and 14 fatalities were in the 80+ age group.

With three exceptions, all the latest victims had underlying medical conditions.

3,527 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with 426 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized patients, 101 are minors: 95 admitted in the Covid wards and six in intensive care.