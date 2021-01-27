Checks and fines announced after 1,000 people in the 3rd vaccination phase would have taken the jab

Voiculescu said that 1,353 people from the third phase of the vaccination campaign are registered as being vaccinated during January 15-23.
“It is either an error or they jumped to the head of the line. At this point we have less vaccine doses than necessary and it is essential that authorities do not remain passive to inequities. The vulnerable ones must be protected!”, the Health minister underlined.
Moreover, the Health minister said that 30 percent of the vaccinations are scheduled outside the online platform, for people are going directly to take the jabs in centres that still use paper work.