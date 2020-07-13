Chief of emergency department: Restrictions might be reinforced in certain areas. Anti-quarantine protest in Victoriei Square

Anti-quarantine protest
Some hundreds people have gathered in Victoriei Square in Bucharest on Sunday afternoon to protest against the quarantine/isolation law, despite the fact that the law has not been voted yet. Protesters challenged the existence of the virus, while opposing the quarantine and isolation and arguing these will lead to “dictatorship”, as they are not constitutional.
In retort, Arafat said that protesters are undoubtedly exposed to getting the virus, to infect others (…) “There is a study by the Yale University that has been recently released and it clearly says that over 50% of infections are given by asymptomatic people”.
Asked what message he would like to deliver to protesters and to those who don’t believe in COVID-19, Arafat replied: “We are waiting for them at the hospital”.