Chief of emergency department: Restrictions might be reinforced in certain areas. Anti-quarantine protest in Victoriei Square

Secretary of state on emergency situation, Raed Arafat said that restrictions might be reinforced in certain regions where the number of coronavirus cases is high, but it’s all up to figures. Arafat said that such areas are: Bucharest, Arges, Prahova, Brasov, Dambovita or Galati.

Asked on Sunday during a TV show at Digi24 that it’s possible authorities ban trips to the seaside or at the mountains, Arafat said the isolation of certain areas is possible.

“It’s not possible to say <don’t go to the seaside!> First of all, the laws don’t allow us to do that. The only possible thing is to reinforce some restrictions in certain areas. So, if this rise in cases is going on, it’s possible to reinforce certain measures”.

Anti-quarantine protest

Some hundreds people have gathered in Victoriei Square in Bucharest on Sunday afternoon to protest against the quarantine/isolation law, despite the fact that the law has not been voted yet. Protesters challenged the existence of the virus, while opposing the quarantine and isolation and arguing these will lead to “dictatorship”, as they are not constitutional.

In retort, Arafat said that protesters are undoubtedly exposed to getting the virus, to infect others (…) “There is a study by the Yale University that has been recently released and it clearly says that over 50% of infections are given by asymptomatic people”.

Asked what message he would like to deliver to protesters and to those who don’t believe in COVID-19, Arafat replied: “We are waiting for them at the hospital”.