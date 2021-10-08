Coordinator of vaccination campaign: We expect the first batches of Pfizer jab for kids aged 5-11 in December

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer for the 5-11 age group is expected to be authorized in Europe at the end of October, beginning of November, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță told Digi24. Thus, the first doses for this age group will arrive in Romania in December. For 2022, Romania has contracted 1.2 million doses of vaccine for children, which come in another type of vials.

“In Europe, we expect this authorization to come at the end of October – beginning of November, and in December in Romania should come the first tranches of vaccines for this age group,” Valeriu Gheorghiță announced on Thursday evening.

The doctor said that there is another type of dosage for the 5-11yo age group, 10 microgames, which is also administered every three weeks and there are 10 doses of vaccine in one bottle. “For 2022 we have contracted 1.2 million doses,” said Valeriu Gheorghiţă.

“It means enough to have at least 50% of 1.2 million children vaccinated in full,” the doctor added.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Thursday that they have applied to the US regulatory authority (FDA) for emergency authorization for the use of its anti-COVID vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.