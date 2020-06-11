Coronavirus cases in Romania surging again to over 200 daily

237 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which means the number is surging to over 200 cases per day. The total number of cases stand at 21,182.

15,283 people infected recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while the death toll stands at 1,369.

There are 153 patients still in intensive care.

2,213 were under quarantine in Romania, while other 101,455 are self-isolated at home.

In the past 24 hours nine deaths have been registered (four men and five women) among patients infected with the novel coronavirus who were hospitalized in Bacau, Buzau, Dolj, Harghita, Suceava and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the age group 40-49, five in the age group 60-69, one death in the group 70-79 and two deaths of people over 80.

All patients who died also had other underlying medical conditions.