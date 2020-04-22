Coronavirus death toll climbs to 516 in Romania. First infected doctor who dies. 468 new cases, 9,710 overall

Authorities have announced 18 more deaths from coronavirus in Romania on Wednesday, with the death toll climbing to 516. The age of the last victims ranges from 32 to 83 years old. The youngest victim, a 32yo woman from Mures was suffering of obesity. At the same time, the first victim among doctors was reported in Romania: a 62yo doctor from Constanta.

The Strategic Communication Group has also reported that total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 9,710 in our country, with a new record on the new cases: 468.

Among the total, 2,406 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. There are currently 288 admitted in intensive care.

At the same time, authorities have officially reported the death of the first Romanian doctor due to COVID-19. The man was 62 years old and was a doctor in Constanta. He got infected with COVID-19 and was admitted at Matei Bals Institute from Bucharest for several days. The doctor had underlying conditions.

The man was specialised in internal medicine and worked at the Constanta County Hospital until April 6 when he resigned.

The doctor showed the first COVID-19 symptoms on April 7 and he was admitted at Constanta Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases on April 8. He tested positive for coronavirus on the same day. His health condition got worse on April 11, so he was transferred to Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. He died there on April 21.

According to the Health Ministry, the doctor was suffering of various affections, including obesity.

The other victims were: a 78yo woman from Bucharest with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 73yo woman from Bucharest with obesity and hypertension, a 81yo man from the retirement home in Galati, with hypertension, Alzheimer dementia, a 65yo man from Timis with pulmonary neoplasm, hypertension, anemia, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, a 32yo woman from Mures (part of the outbreak in Craciunesti), with obesity, 83yo woman from Timis (contact of a confirmed case, her husband), with hypertension, heart disease, cerebro-vascular insufficiency, a 66yo woman from Hunedoara with hypertension, obesity, stroke (also infected by her husband), a 70yo woman from Alba with ischaemic heart disease, hypertension, diabetes type 2, addicted to insulin, chronic kidney disease, a 59yo man from Botosani, with hepatic cirrhosis, TB sequelae, hepatic encephalopathy, 52yo man from Bihor, with diabetes, ischaemic heart disease and alcoholism, 44yo man from Alba, obese and heavy smoker, 70yo man from Galati, with hypertension and liver disease, a 49yo man from Timis, with hypertension and on dialysis.

Among the latest victims there were also a 93yo man from Suceava with hypertension and ischaemic heart disease, a 69yo man from Suceava with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 58yo man from Arges with stroke and organic personality disorder and a 73yo man from Galati, with Parkison disease, dementia and pulmonary disease.