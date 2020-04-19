Coronavirus death toll surges to 434 in Romania. 328 new cases, 8,746 overall

13 more people have died from the new coronavirus in Romania in the past hours, with the death toll reaching 434, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

The group has also informed that there were 8,746 cases of COVID-19 overall by Sunday, April 19, with 328 new ones in the past 24 hours.

Among the total cases, 1,892 were declared cured and were discharged from hospitals.

There were 256 patients in intensive care at present.

The last victims

Man, aged 67, Suceava

Woman, aged 72, Suceava

Woman, aged 76, Suceava. Underlying conditions: coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, bilateral pleurisy.

Man, aged 57, Suceava, epidemiological inquiry under way.

Man, aged 54, Suceava, epidemiological inquiry under way.

Man, aged 76, Galati. Underlying conditions: diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dementia.

Man, 76yo, Giurgiu, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease, bilateral hydronephrosis.

Woman, aged 76, Arad. hypertension, acute kidney insufficiency, obesity.

Man, aged 76, Botosani. multiple myeloma, primary amyloidosis.

Man, aged 75, Botosani, chronic kidney disease, diabetes.

Woman, aged 78, Galati. diabetes, chronic neurological disease, Alzheimer.

Man, aged 67, Dambovita, T.B. sequelae, diffuse pulmonary fibrosis, hypertension.