Coronavirus death toll surges to 451 in Romania. 190 new cases, almost 9,000 overall

The death toll from COVID-19 has been up to 451 in Romania on Monday morning, with the last three victims being young, with ages ranging from 30 to 47.

Until today, April 20, 8,936 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania, with 190 new ones reported in the past 24 hours.

2,017 were declared cured and were discharged from hospitals.

There were 261 patients currently in intensive care.

61 Romanians have died of coronavirus abroad, while 732 are overall infected in Diaspora.

The last six victims reported since Sunday night had underlying serious conditions: a 84yo man from Iasi with hypertension, cardiac failure, rheumatoid arthritis, a 35yo woman from Mures with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, a 47yo woman from Mures with hypertension and cardiovascular disease, a 30yo man from Mures with obesity, a 64yo woman from Brasov with type two diabetes, cardiac failure, hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, gall bladder fistula and a 65yo woman from Brasov with liver failure, liver cirrhosis.

Sunday updates

24 more people had been reported dead from the new coronavirus in Romania on Sunday, the first day of Easter, with the death toll reaching 434.

The group has also informed that there were 8,746 cases of COVID-19 overall by Sunday, April 19, with 328 new ones in the past 24 hours.

Among the total cases, 1,892 were declared cured and were discharged from hospitals.

There were 256 patients in intensive care at present.

Victims, Sunday

Man, aged 67, Suceava

Woman, aged 72, Suceava

Woman, aged 76, Suceava. Underlying conditions: coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, bilateral pleurisy.

Man, aged 57, Suceava, epidemiological inquiry under way.

Man, aged 54, Suceava, epidemiological inquiry under way.

Man, aged 76, Galati. Underlying conditions: diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dementia.

Man, 76yo, Giurgiu, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease, bilateral hydronephrosis.

Woman, aged 76, Arad. hypertension, acute kidney insufficiency, obesity.

Man, aged 76, Botosani. multiple myeloma, primary amyloidosis.

Man, aged 75, Botosani, chronic kidney disease, diabetes.

Woman, aged 78, Galati. diabetes, chronic neurological disease, Alzheimer.

Man, aged 67, Dambovita, T.B. sequelae, diffuse pulmonary fibrosis, hypertension.