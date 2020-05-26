Coronavirus death toll up to 1,210. Significant decrease in the number of infections in Romania

The casualties made by the new coronavirus in Romania have reached 1,210, with the last two victims announced being a 82yo woman from Ilfov, who also had liver cirrhosis, viral hepatitis C, diabetes, pneumonia and dementia, and a 66yo man from Ilfov who had chronic kidney disease stage IV, type 2 diabetes, chronic heart disease with coronary artery bypass, obesity.



The report made today by the Strategic Communication Group revealed a significant decrease of the COVID-19 infections, 146 new cases in the past 24 hours. Around 200 cases had been reported a day on Sunday and Monday.

Overall, since the outbreak of the epidemic there are 18,429 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Romania. 11,874 recovered, while 181 patients are still admitted in intensive care.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that if the downward trend of infections is persisting, authorities will consider easing down more restrictions, for instance, “to re-open terraces as of June 1 and beaches from June 15”.

“On Sunday we had 213 new cases of COVID-19, there were also 213 on Monday. On the other hand, there are fewer people admitted in intensive care-177. We are still in the process of reviewing the situation of the past weekend since the first period of lifting restrictions. We’ll see how things evolved. We are in a period when restrictions have been eased when maybe people have observed less certain rules of social distancing or wearing facemasks“, Tataru said.

The president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, Alexandru Rafila has also told Digi24 that the country apparently looks good in terms of infections, but he is waiting anyway the results of the tests conducted on Monday, to confirm a certain trend.