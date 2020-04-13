Coronavirus death toll up to 318. Overall 6,633 cases, 333 new ones

The death toll of coronavirus has climbed to 318 on Monday morning, after four more deaths have been reported. Two of the last cases have been reported at the County Hospital in Suceava.

The Strategic Communication Group has announced that 6,633 people are infected with COVID-19 in Romania so far, with 333 new ones announced on Monday at 13:00hrs. Out of the total number, 914 were cured and discharged from hospitals. There were 231 patients currently in intensive care.

318 people have died.

One of the victims was a 62yo man from Mures, he was contact of a previously confirmed case. He tested positive on April 4, admitted at the intensive care on April 6 and mechanically ventilated. He died on April 10. He had hypertension.

Another victim was a 63yo woman from Caras-Severin, admitted at Resita County Hospital on March 30, confirmed positive on the same day. She died on April 10. Pre-existing conditions: obesity, hypertension, chronic coronanary artery disease, chronic smoking.

A 56yo man from Suceava, without known medical conditions, died on April 8, confirmed with COVID-19 on April 6. He had returned from UK on March 16.

Another 56yo man from Suceava, truck driver, died on April 11. Symptoms appeared on March 24, admitted in hospital on April 2. Confirmed with coronavirus on April 6. He had hypertension.

The death toll stood at 314 on Sunday, after 19 more deaths have been reported through the day.

Until April 12, 6,300 Coronavirus cases have been registered in Romania. Out of them 852 were declared cured and were discharged from hospital. There are 204 patients currently admitted in intensive care.

The last eight victims are three men in their 60s, one man in his early 40s, two men in their 50s, a 66yo woman and another woman aged 77. They all had pre-existing medical conditions.

One of the victims was 52yo man from Arad, admitted to nephrology in Arad for dialysis. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. He died on April 12. He had pre-existing medical conditions: chronic kidney diseases, hepatic cirrhosis, secondary anemia.



Another man, aged 66 from Hunedoara admitted at Deva Emergency Hospital to undergo treatment for cancer was confirmed positive on April 3. He died on April 12. He had lung cancer.

A 69yo man from Arad died on April 10. He had diabetes, hypertension, icterus, ischemic.

A 66yo woman from Dambovita died on April 12. She was on dialysis and was part of the group in the private dialysis centre in Bucharest with many infections reported. She was also suffering of hepatic cirrhosis, diabetes and stroke.

A man, aged 41, returned from UK on April 5. He was admitted in the local county in Targu Jiu in serious condition on April 10. He tested positive on the same day, died also on April 10. He was obese.

A woman from Suceava, aged 77, was admitted in hospital on March 27, was contact of a confirmed case. She tested positive on April 2, died on April 11. She had rheumatoid arthritis.

Man, aged 57, also from Suceava. Admitted for chronic rib osteomyelitis, staphylococcus aureus. He died on April 11. He was also suffering of hypertension and chronic bronchitis.

69yo man from Suceava with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and stroke, confirmed with COVID-19 on April 8, died on April 10.