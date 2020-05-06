Coronavirus death toll up to 854

13 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania on Wednesday morning, with the death toll climbing up to 854. Among the latest dead people reported there are people who died in early April, but they were reported just now. The youngest victims was a 36-year-old woman from Neamt county and a 31yo man from Sibiu.

Among the last victims there are: a 80yo woman from Bucharest with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, tuberculosis hurts, multiple impaired organ function, a 36yo woman from from a rehabilitation centre in Neamt, with morbid obesity, hypertension, a 57yo man from Bucharest with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neoplasm, a 68yo man from Alba with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute kidney disease, he died on April 5, a 69yo man from Arad with obesity, diabetes, chronic heart failure and hypertension, also dead on April 5.

Other victims: a 56yo woman from a nursing home from Vaslui suffering of diabetes, hypertension and hypertensive cardiomyopathy, a 31yo man from Sibiu with spastic quadriplegia and severe mental retardation, a 80yo man from Mures with hypertension, ischemic cardiomyopathy, chronic lung disease and chronic kidney disease, a 84yo man from Mures with diabetes, heart and lung issues and dementia, a 89yo woman from Galati (from the retirement home) with hypertension, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer, a 59yo man from Galati with diabetes, hypertension and chronic heart failure, a 54yo man from Mehedinti with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and fatty liver and a 64yo man from Bacau with acute liver failure, atrial fibrillation, coagulation problems and right hemiplegia.