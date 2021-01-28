Coronavirus infection rate 9.2%, 90 dead, less patients in ICUs in the past 24 hrs

2.901 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the infection rate standing at 9.2%. 90 new more Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care units is down to 989.

There have been 721,513 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 666,01 declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 18, 105 overall, with 90 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 57 men and 33 women admitted in the hospitals from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, seven deaths in the 50-59 age group, 19 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 32 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 25 deaths in people over 80.

87 of the recent victims had pre-existing health problems, two victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of another victim.

7,687 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 989 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The only county in Romania that is still in “the red zone” of coronavirus infection rate is Timis (3.31 per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 3.34). The infection rate is declining in Bucharest (2.04/1,000 as against 2.07), according to the statistics provided by the Group of Strategic Communication.

The national average has dropped to 1.92 from 1.88.

The Capital and nine other counties remain in the “yellow area”, with the incidence of infections cumulated in the past 14 days ranging from 1.5 to 3/1,000 inhabitants,

The lowest infection rates have been reported in Buzău – 0.48, Olt – 0.5 and Vrancea – 0.52.

In terms of new daily cases, 24 counties in Romania, so more than a half, reported over 50 daily infections with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The Capital still ranks first, with over 480 new cases. Timis follows second – 252 new cases, and Cluj – 164 new cases. Suceava (149), Brașov (136) and Ilfov (130) come next.

