Coronavirus infection rate of 8.11%, daily number of patients in ICU again over 1,000

2,752 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 33,922 tests, which means the infection rate stands at 8.11%. 87 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while the daily number of patients in intensive care goes beyond 1,000 again – 1,006 in ICUs in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 735,484 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 681,271 of them being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 18,600, with 87 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 47 men and 40 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 yo age group, one death in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in patients aged from 50 to 59yo, 26 deaths in people aged from 60 to 69yo, 24 deaths in the 70-79yo age group and 27 deaths in patients over 80.

All deaths were among patients who had pre-existing medical conditions.

7,767 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,006 in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate of the novel coronavirus is below 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in 32 counties in Romania. The index remains below 2/1,000 in Bucharest, while Timis is the only county that is still “in the red zone”, with an infection rate of 3.16/1,000 in the past 14 days.

Among the counties in the green area, 19 of them have an incidence rate lower than 1, with the lowest being reported in Vrancea – 0,41.

In terms of new daily cases, Bucharest continues to report the most – over 340 in the past 24 hrs, followed by Cluj – 179 new infections, Timis – 172 and Iași – 171.