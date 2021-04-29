Coronavirus infection rate on decline

1,850 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,442 conducted tests, which means the infection rate drops to 5.2%. 138 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,295 patients are in intensive care. The incidence rate has declined countrywide, with Bucharest being the only city under the red scenario.

Overall, 1,053,629 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, more than one year ago, with 985,827 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 27,971, with 138 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 68 men and 70 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age category, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 39 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 37 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 42 deaths in elderly over 80.

132 of the recent victims had underlying condition, three victims presented no comorbidity, and no other disease had been reported so far in the case of three other victims.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals in Romania is also declining, with 8,892 being currently hospitalized. 1,295 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Only Bucharest is still in the ‘red area’

The infection rate is on decline countrywide, while only Bucharest remains in the ‘red area’, but is is close at the lower limit. The infection rate stood at 3.09 per 1,000 inhabitants on Thursday, at 2.85 in Ilfov and 2.9 in Cluj.

Other 21 counties are in the ‘yellow area;, with an infection rate ranging from 1.5 to 3 per one thousand, while the rest are in the ‘green area’.

As for new Covid infections, 15 counties, almost one third of the total, reported over 50 new daily infections in the oast 24 hours. The highest number of new cases is still in the Capital (426). Prahova ranks second (87), Timis comes third (83) and Ilfov fourth (81).