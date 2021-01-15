Coronavirus infection rate stands at 10.7%. Almost 1,100 patients in intensive care

3,353 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 31,079 tests, which means the infection rate stands at 10.7%. 63 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,091 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 688,270 Covid cases have been registered in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 618,673 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 17,098, with 63 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 40 men and 23 women from Alba, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Ilfov.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, one death in the 40-49 age group, four deaths in the 50-59 age group, 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 23 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 19 deaths in patients over 80.

60 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of one victim.

8,635 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized countrywide, with 1,091 in intensive care.