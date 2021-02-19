Coronavirus infection rate up to over 8%. 79 infected patients dead, 949 in intensive care

2,712 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 33,116 tests, which means the infection rate is 8.18%. 79 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 949 patients are in intensive care.

There have been 774,555 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 719,693 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 19,738, with 79 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 45 men and 34 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Călărași, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths among people aged from 50 to 59, 22 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 27 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 18 deaths among people over 80.

76 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other victims.

6,982 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 949 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate cumulated over the past 14 days is 2.22 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, 2.22 in Ilfov. The infection nears the rate of 4 in Timis, which means an increase, while the rate in Maramures is stagnating to 2.99/1,000.

In 22 counties, the incidence rate is below 1 per 1,000.

The Capital still ranks first on new Covid infections in the past 24hrs – 402, followed by Timiș (241 new cases) and Cluj (182).

The top three counties that reported over 100 new daily infections are Ilfov (139), Dolj (132) and Brașov (130).

Tulcea reported the least new daily infections (only 10 ) and Giurgiu (12).