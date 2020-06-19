Coronavirus infections still high. 320 new cases, 11 dead in the past 24 hours

23,400 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the start of the epidemic until today, June 19, with 320 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. It is the third day when the number of cases is higher than 300.

16,555 out of the total number of infected people recovered, while 1,484 died.

Since Thursday, June 18 till Friday, June 19, 11 deaths have been reported among patients infected with COVID-19: 6 men and 5 women. The victims were admitted in hospitals in Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Dâmbovița Dolj, Iași, Bucharest, Sălaj, Sibiu and Vrancea.

One death has been reported for the 50-59 age group, one death for the 60-69yo, 4 deaths – 70-79yo and 3 deaths at people aged over 80.

Ten of the patients who died also had other underlying medical conditions, and in the case of one death the patient had no previous diseases.

The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 184.

The president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, Alexandru Rafila, warned that the average of the last week shows the Coronavirus cases have doubled as against the average for the previous week, so the percentage of the positive cases stands at 3%, compared to 1%-1.5% three or four weeks ago. “We are ahead a public health issue”, Rafila said. He added that things can be kept under control is more young people, with no other medical issues are getting ill, but the situation can become concerning of the virus is affecting more elderly.

PM Ludovic Orban said it is “a reasonable increase” of the number of COVID-19 cases, but not one “to scare us”.

The PM yet urged Romanians to observe the rules and to protect themselves amid growing risk.