Covid-19 daily infections get doubled as against yesterday

The daily Covid-19 infections have exploded today compared to the previous day. 3,929 such infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 96 infected patients have died in the last day.

Overall, there have been 1,126,582 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 14, with 1,068,122 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 35,132, with 96 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 55 men and 41 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the recent victims was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, six in the 40-49 age category, five in the 50-59 age range, 29 in the 60-69 age group, 29 in the 70-79 age group and 24 were patients over 80.

88 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, six patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other patients.

5,622 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 675 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized patients, 155 are minors: 145 are admitted in the Covid wards and ten in intensive care units.