COVID-19 daily infections in decline, death rate remains high

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 is declining, with 22,737 reported in the last 24 hours, according to partial official data released on Friday. However, the number of deaths remains high, with 132 on the last day, of which 5 were previous.

On Thursday, the number of daily cases was 26,466, with 139 deaths also reported, including one previously. On Wednesday, there were 27,346 cases of SARS-COV-2 positive people and 176 deaths, of which 5 were previous.

At the same time, 1,152 Covid patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic till today, February 11, 2,531,597 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been confirmed in Romania. 2,067,864 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 61,363, with 132 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 71 men and 61 women, with five occurring in the previous weeks, in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomița, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Out of the 132 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 30-39 age group, 4 in the 40-49 age group, 6 in the 50-59 age group, 23 in the 60-69 age category. years, 46 in the age category 70-79 years and 52 in the age category over 80 years. 128 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for 4 patients who died no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 132 patients who died, 101 were unvaccinated and 31 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. 29 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 2 patients who died.

5 deaths were reported prior to the reference interval, which occurred in Neamț County, in January 2022.

In the specialized health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 10,800, with 187 less than the previous day. Also, 1,152 people are hospitalized at ATI, 6 more than the previous day. Of the 1,152 patients admitted to ATI, 989 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 736 are minors, 719 being hospitalized in wards, 23 less than the previous day and 17 in ATI, 4 less than the day before.

Incidence rate in Bucharest and around

The Covid infection rate got near 38 per 1,000 in Bucharest on Friday – 37.78, the highest ever reported in the Capital so far. A day ago, the incidence rate was 36.09 per one thousand.

Otopeni town near Bucharest, in Ilfov county still reports the highest COVID-19 incidence rate, 50.35 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday, up compared to Thursday when it was 48.51.

An infection rate higher than 10 per 1,000 is reported in all those 40 localities in Ilfov: Otopeni – 50.35, Corbeanca – 39.91, Tunari – 38.88, Voluntari – 36.11, Chiajna – 34.82 and Popeşti-Leordeni – 34.56.