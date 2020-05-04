COVID-19 death toll exceeds threshold of 800 in Romania. 13,512 cases overall

The Group of Strategic Communication has announced that 803 people have died from coronavirus so far in Romania. Among the last victims there is also a 30yo man suffering of obesity.

There were 13,512 cases of COVID-19 in Romania until Monday, with new 349 cases reported in the past 24 hours. Among them,5,269 recovered and were discharged of hospital, while 243 patients were in intensive care.

12,830 were quarantined, while other 20,085 were in self-isolation at home under medical surveillance.

Among the last people who lost their lives to coronavirus complications, there were a 70yo man from Bihor, also suffering of lung tumor and chronic obstructive lung disease, a 49yo woman from Arad with hypertension and diabetes, a 82yo man from Bistrita-Nasaud, with hypertension, dementia, he had only the left kidney, a 89yo women from the retirement home in Galati with Alzheimer and chronic kidney disease, a 65yo women from Mures with diabetes, a 49yo woman from Mures with obesity, a 75yo man from Mures with diabetes type 2, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease.

28 Romanian workers test positive for coronavirus in the Netherlands

Romanian Foreign Ministry has announced on Monday that 28 Romanian citizen working in the Netherlands had tested positive for coronavirus and had been quarantined. Their health condition is good, and they have no symptoms for now.

The 28 Romanians are working in a meat processing company in the Dutch province of Gelderland.

The Romanian ministry has got in touch with the Dutch employers and reported that the Romanians are accommodated in a location that usually served as a tourist accommodation. The workers are provided meals and their sick leave payment is covered by the employer during the duration of quarantine.