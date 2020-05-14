COVID-19 death toll surges to 1,053. The youngest victim – a 39yo man without underlying conditions

More deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Romania due to the novel Coronavirus, with the fatalities hitting 1,053. Among the victims there was also a 39-year-old man, without any underlying medical conditions.

The age of the latest victims thus ranges from 39 years old to 87yo. All victims, except for the 39yo man from Salaj (contact of an already confirmed case of COVID-19), had other pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, obesity, hepatitis, kidney or lung diseases.

Until May 14, the last day of lockdown, 16,247 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania by the Strategic Communication Group, with 245 new ones reported in the past 24 hours. 9,053 people recovered (1,000 reported in the past 24 hours), while 255 patients are still in intensive care.

The high number of recoveries reported in the last 24 hours is due to the fact that Suceava Health Direction had “forgotten” to report almost 600 patients who recovered from COVID-19 in the past weeks.

However, together with these new figures, the rate of recoveries mounts to over 55% in Romania.