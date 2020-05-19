COVID-19 death toll up to 1,126. 155 new cases. Virus has new casualty among doctors: a surgeon from the Bucharest University Hospital

The novel coronavirus death toll has climbed to 1,126, with the last victims being reported on Tuesday morning. Most of them had underlying medical conditions.

The latest victims were: a 80yo man from Vrancea with hypertension, cardiovascular disease and chronic hepatitis, a 70yo woman from Bucharest who had aortic stenosis, left ventricular failure and chronic lung disease, a 87yo woman from Neamt with dementia, a 75yo man from Neamt with hypertension, 51yo woman from Hunedoara with hypertension, obesity and liver failure, a 78yo man from Suceava with no pre-existing medical conditions.

There were 17,199 COVID-19 cases in Romania as reported by the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday, May 19, with 155 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

10,166 recovered, while 195 patients are currently in intensive care.

Surgeon from Bucharest University Hospital dies of COVID-19

Cătălin Bărbulescu, surgeon at the University Hospital in Bucharest, has died on Monday night after being infected with COVID-19. The doctor, aged 65, has been the contact of another person with Coronavirus and had several underlying conditions, such as chronic obstructive lung disease, hepatitis C, diabetes, tuberculosis after effects.

Specialised in thoracic surgery, doctor Barbulescu had been initially hospitalised at Matei Bals Institute, but he was transferred to Marius Nasta Pulmonary Hospital on May 7 where he passed away on Monday evening.

There are 2.625 representatives of the medical staff in Romania who are infected with COVID-19.