COVID-19 death toll up to 726. 327 new cases today. Six patients from Suceava who died in the first half of April reported only now

Romanian authorities have confirmed nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Friday, May 1, with the death toll surging to 726. Six of the deaths occurred in Suceava during April 6 and 15, but they confirmed only now.

There were 12,567 cases of COVID-19 registered until May 1 in Romania, with 327 new ones reported in the past 24 hours. 4,328 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 249 patients were currently in intensive care.

The age of the last victims ranges from 52yo to 84yo. Most of them had underlying conditions, such as diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, hypertension, obesity, but two patients who died in Suceava, a 52yo man and a 65yo man had no known diseases.

Health minister Nelu Tataru has asked the ministry’s team to fully evaluate the situation in Suceava and to establish why the latest deaths have not been reported earlier.

Suceava has become the epicenter of the coronavirus infections in Romania, and that happened right at the county hospital in the city. The county in the northern country has been dubbed as “Romania’s Lombardy”. Two hospital managers and the chiefs of the local public health directorates have been changed since March.

The Suceava hospital has been taken over by the Defence ministry, with military doctors being nominated at its helm. The military management of the hospital ended on Thursday, April 30.