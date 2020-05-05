COVID-19 death toll up to 841. 13,837 cases overall, 325 new ones in the past 24hrs

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed up to 841 on Tuesday at noon, with 14 more deaths announced.

The age of the latest victims ranges from 50yo and 88yo.

Among the last victims there were: a 83yo woman from Arad with hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure and acute heart attack with 4 stents, a 83yo woman from Sibiu with cardiovascular disease, chronic neurological disease, chronic kidney disease, hemorrhagic gastritis, a 65yo woman from Prahova with cardiac insufficiency, lung disease and diabetes, a 84yo man from Arad with hypertension, lung disease, Parkison disease, anemia and kidney failure, a 72yo man from Arad with hypertension, a 83yo woman from Arad with pneumonia , acute respiratory insufficiency, obesity, a 72yo man from Neamt with hypertension, diabetes, neoplasm under treatment since January, a 59yo man from Bacau with hypertension, chronic obstructive lung disease, fibrillation with cardio-stimulator, diabetes, morbid obesity, a 70yo man from Brasov, diabetes, single kidney, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, gout.

Overall there were 13,837 cases of coronavirus in Romania until May 5, with 325 new ones reported in the past 24 hours.

Among the total number of infected people, 5,454 recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 244 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 12,727 people were quarantined, while other 19,748 are in self-isolation at home under medical surveillance.

National Public Health weekly report: 61.8% of deaths of coronavirus – in men

According to the National Public Health Institute’s weekly report, the number of COVID-19 cases during April 27-May 3 was lower than the previous weeks. The report says that 87.7% of deaths occurred in the case of people who had underlying medical conditions.

During April 27-May 3, 39.4% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in 5 counties and 45% of the deaths were in Suceava, Galati, Bucharest, Mures and Arad.

75.1% of deaths were reported in elderly over 60 and 61.8% – in men.