COVID-19: Fatality rate on the rise

2,280 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 10,440 tests. Other 63 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, by almost 20 more than on Sunday. Two people under 40 have died. 1,098 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 830,563 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic one year ago, with 761,631 patients declared cured.

Separate from the newly detected infections, other 302 patients already infected have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 20,963, with 63 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 31 men and 32 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Olt, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea and Bucharest.



Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 category, five deaths in the 50-59 age group, 11 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 24 deaths among people aged from 70 to 79 and 18 deaths in people over 80.

62 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while one victim presented no other disease.



9,825 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently in hospital, with 1,098 of them in intensive care.

