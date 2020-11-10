COVID-19 in Romania: Record high of deaths, patients in intensive care

7,304 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 31,005 conducted tests. 177 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past day, while 1,093 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 314, 295 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 211,408 declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 8,186, with 177 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 92 men and 85 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths have been reported in the 30-39 age group, 6 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 47 in the 60-69 group, 67 in the 70-79 age group and 42 deaths in people over 80.

160 of the latest victims had underlying conditions, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in the case of 17 victims.

12,727 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,093 in intensive care.

Infection rate close to 7/1,000 inhabitants in Sibiu

The rate of infection with the novel coronavirus is close to 7 per 1,000 inhabitants in Sibiu county (6.89). Cluj county reports an infection rate of 6.56/1,000, followed by Salaj (6.47) and Timis (6.38). The incidence rate in the past 14 days in Bucharest is 5.11/1,000.

Alba and Bihor counties also have infection rates over 5, Alba-5.43 and Bihor-5.64.

Arad has an infection rate of 4.89, Brasov-4.58, Mures-4.47, while the index is beyond 3 in Bistrița Năsăud (3.72), Constanța (3.89), Covasna (3.22), Dâmbovița (3.04), Dolj (3.8), Hunedoara (3.04), Ilfov (3.42), Maramureș (3.71), Prahova (3.64), Satu Mare (3.03) and Vâlcea (3.07).

Olt and Vrancea are the only counties in the green area, the rest being in the yellow one, with an infection rate higher than 1.5/1,000.