COVID-19: Infection rate climbs to 25% in Romania. 99 dead, over 900 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

5,345 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Romania in the past 24 hours, which means the infection rate has climbed to 25%. Almost 100 people infected with the virus died in the past day, while less over 900 patients are in serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 246,663 cases of people confirmed with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania so far, since the beginning of the pandemic, with 175,975 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 5,345 cases of COVID-19 infections, other 971 people already infected have tested positive for the virus again, after they had been retested.

The death toll climbed to 7,067, with 99 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 54 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 6 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 20 deaths int he 60-69 age group, 36 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 31 deaths in those over 80.

95 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in case of three victims.

11,489 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in Romania at present, with 910 patients being admitted in the intensive care units.