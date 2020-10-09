COVID-19 infection rate higher than 1.5 in Bucharest, other 7 counties. 3,186 cases, 55 dead in the past 24hrs

3,186 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, a new concerning record high since the debut of the coronavirus pandemic. 52 Romanians infected with COVID-19 have died in the past day. The infection rate has thus exceeded the threshold of 1.5 in Bucharest and seven counties.

Overall, 148,886 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 114,792 patients being declared cured.

The counties where the ratio of cumulated infections in the past 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants is higher than the 1.5 threshold are:

Bucharest – 2.28

Alba – 1.98

Vâlcea -1.98

Iași – 1.80

Bacău – 1.72

Teleorman – 1.62

Neamț – 1.62

Vaslui – 1.59

The death toll climbed to 5,299, with 52 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 24 men and 28 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

4 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 5 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 15 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 13 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 14 deaths of people aged over 80.

51 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, and one victim had no comorbidity.

8,772 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Romania, with 613 in intensive care.