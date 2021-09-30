Covid-19 infection rate up to 6.64 in Bucharest. Restaurants might remain open for vaccinated

The Covid-19 infection rate in Bucharest continues to increase and reached 6.64 per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, according to data provided by the authorities. In localities where the incidence of COVID-19 cases exceeds 6 thousand, the night quarantine is established on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as other restrictions, but the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations – the one that should decide the application of these measures – awaits a decision by National Committee for Emergency Situations, which might amend some rules again. One of the changes would be related to keeping restaurants open for vaccinated people.

“We might pass a resolution to allow the HoReCa activities for vaccinated people and if the staff of the hospitality unit are vaccinated, regardless of the incidence rate. Vaccinated people can go to the restaurant. We cannot penalise the vacinated”, said PM Florin Citu.

Asked if this rule might be enforced in the case of concerts or other activities if the infection rate goes beyond 6 per 1,000, the PM replied that this is his intention, but the National Committee for Emergency Situations will be the one to decide.