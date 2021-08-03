Covid-19 infections on the rise: 233 new daily cases, six deaths. Over 260 cases, 14 deaths due to Delta variant

233 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the most daily cases registered in the past two months. Six patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, while other 60 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,083,711 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 3, 2021, with 1,047,915 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,297, with six new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: three men and three women admitted in hospitals in Bacău, Brașov, Neamț and Teleorman.

One was reported in the 20-29 age group, two in the 60-69 age group, one in a patient aged 70 to 79 and two patients were aged over 80.

One victim died in October 2020, the others in the past 24 hours.

All recent victims had pre-existing conditions.

441 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV are currently hospitalized , with 60 in intensive care.

260 cases with Delta strain

260 Covid infections with Delta variant have been confirmed in Romania till August 1, 2021, with the death toll mounting to 14. One of the victims is a 72-year-old man from Satu Maru who had been vaccinated with both doses.

Yet, the national health authorities say that there are no evidence so far pointing to a sustained community transmission with Delta strain countrywide.

Till August 1 there have been 2,610 sequencing, with 2,009 cases confirmed with VOC variants of SARS-CoV-2 (a 77% confirmation rate):

Alpha – 1713

Beta – 11

Gamma- 23

Delta – 262 As of August 1, 262 cases with the Delta variant have been confirmed: 42% (110 cases) are in 56 outbreaks, of which 48 family (77 cases) and 8 community (33 cases), from 13 counties: Argeș (5), Bacău (3), Brașov (1), Brăila ( 1), Botoșani (1), Călărași (5), Constanța (2), Dolj (5), Ilfov (6), Iași (10), Olt (1), Teleorman (3), Timiș (2) and mun. Bucharest (11); Of the outbreak cases, 8 were recorded as having a history of travel to Finland (1), India (3), Italy (1), Spain (1), Turkey (1), UK (1). 35% (92 cases) have no mentioned epidemiological link;

18% (46 sporadic cases) have a history of travel or work in other countries, of which 20 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 5 in Turkey, 2 in the UAE, 3 in Italy, 2 in Greece, 1 in Bulgaria, 1 in France / Monaco, 1 in Ireland, 1 in Moldova, 1 in Tajikistan, 1 is an employee of an international car transport company, 1 is a pilot on international routes;

1% (4 cases) had contact outside the family with a confirmed case of COVID-19 identified;

1% (3 cases) refused to collaborate with DSP;

2% (5 cases) could not be contacted by the DSP;

1% (2 cases) are under investigation; Among those 262 cases confirmed with the Delta variant, 50 (19%) had been vaccinated: 3 incompletely and 47 completely vaccinated (18% of the total).