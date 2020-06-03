COVID-19 infections, slightly on the rise again in Romania

After a day with the lowest number of COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday – 119, the number of cases has slightly increased again in Romania, with 152 new ones reported on Wednesday, April 3.

Overall, 19,669 people have got infected with the new coronavirus in Romania by today, with 13,800 people who recovered and discharged from hospitals.

1,288 people died, 162 patients are still admitted to intensive care.

There are 2,376 people currently quarantined, while other 95,549 are self isolated at home, under medical surveillance.

459,405 people have been tested in our country so far, the Strategic Communication Group announced.