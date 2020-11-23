COVID-19 morbidity rate climbs to 42.33%. 4,207 new cases, 130 dead in the past 24hrs

4,207 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 9,938 tests. 130 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,160 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 422,852 Romanians have been confirmed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 296,844 patients being declared cured.

Apart from those 4,207 newly confirmed cases, other 445 already infected patients have tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll climbed to 10,177, with 130 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 74 men and 56 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bucharest, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Ilfov, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Vaslui.

4 deaths have been registered in the 40-49 age group, 9 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 44 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 34 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 39 deaths in patients over 80.

125 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity and no comorbidity has been reported so far in case of 4 other victims.

13,685 Romanians infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with 1,160 in intensive care.

Bucharest and 6 other counties (Alba, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Ilfov and Sibiu) have an infection rate of over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants.