COVID-19 new cases on decline: 250 in the past 24 hours

250 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romanian in the past 24 hours, with the total tally surging to 29,223.

Out of the total number of cases confirmed in Romania overall, 21,413 people have been discharged- 20,213 recovered and 1,200 developed no symptoms.

1,768 persons have died so far after being infected with COVID-19, with 18 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 10 men and 8 women from Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Galați, Bucharest, Mureș, Olt, Prahova and Timiș. 17 patients who died had other diseases as well, one one patient had no other underlying medical condition.

227 people are in intensive care.

Most of COVID-19 cases are registered in Galati, Arges, Gorj and Vrancea counties.

In Arges there is already an increased spread in the community and the threshold of 1,000 cases has been exceeded. With 27 new infections, Arges has reached a total of 1,016 cases.

An analysis by Agerpres, Romania is facing the fifth week of increase in a row in the number of Coronavirus cases, after the previous period of five weeks in a row of decreases. However, our country is not a singular case. Significant increases in the number of COVID-19 infections have been reported worldwide in the past 7 days.

The number of confirmed coronavirus case has increased across the world by 1,310,652, from 10,154,984 infections on June 29 to 11,465,636 on July 6, according to Arcgis map by Johns Hopkins Centre.

U.S, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, UK, Mexico, Spain and Italy top the chart on the countries with the most numerous number of COVID-19 cases.