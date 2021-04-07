COVID-19: New record of patients in intensive care, fatality rate still high

5,407 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 39,959 conducted tests. 75 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,487 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 988,624 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic one year ago, with 885,710 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 24,561, with 175 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 86 men and 89 women admitted in the hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman,Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, eight deaths in the 40-49 age category, 12 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 43 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 63 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 46 deaths in elderly over 80.

166 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, four victims presented no comorbidity and no other diseases had been reported in the case of five other dead patients.

13,907 patients infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized across Romania’s territory, with 1,487 in intensive care.