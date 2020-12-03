COVID-19: Record high of deaths, of patients in intensive care

7,661 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,1200 tests. 211 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, which sets a new record high, while 1,252 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 492,211 cases of Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 381,001 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 11,876, with 211 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 125 men and 86 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 0-9 age group, 2 deaths in the 20-29 age group, 1 death in the 30-39 age group, 9 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 23 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 49 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 62 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 64 deaths in patients aged over 80.

202 of the latest victims had pre-existing medical conditions, 3 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of 6 victims.

Among the victims in the past 24 hours there is also a baby girl, aged one, from Arges county, who had several underlying conditions. Two other young women, also with pre-existing conditions have been among the latest victims: a 26-year-old woman from Vrancea and a 28-year-old woman from Salaj.

13,156 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,252 admitted in the intensive care units.

Patient infected with COVID-19 from Galati commits suicide

A 68-year-old man from Galati who was infected with the novel coronavirus and who was hospitalized at Galati County Hospital has killed himself in the hospital’s ward. The medical staff found the man hanged.

The incident occurred in the wards destined for the Covid patients on Thursday. The doctors and nurses tried to resuscitate him, but unfortunately they could not save him anymore.