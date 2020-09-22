COVID-19: Romania ranks 1st on death rate in Europe

More and more European countries are facing a sharper rise in new SARS-COV-2 infections, with Romania making no exception. However, our country has been outranked by other states by more and more states in terms of rate of infections. But, on the other hand, Romania is ranking first on fatality rate in the past 14 days, reported per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the latest updates sent at European level on September 21, Romania ranked 10th on number of coronavirus cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants – 91.5.

Romania is thus outranked by Spain- 300.5, France-192.5, Belgium-116.1, the Netherlands-109.8, Czechia-108, Austria-105.7, Hungary-107.2, Luxembourg-147.9, Malta-120.4,

In terms of fatality rate reported per 100,000 inhabitants, Romania ranks first, with a 2.8 rate. This rate is 2.3 in Spain, 0.9 in France, 1.3 in Bulgaria and 1.2 in Croatia.

2,868,502 cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Europe until September 20.